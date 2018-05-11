All set for Rainbow Paints netball league launch

After taking a four months break the battle in the Rainbow Paints Blantyre and District Netball League (BDNL) is set to bounce back again on Saturday (May 12 2018) with a colourfull launching ceremony which is expected to take place at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

BDNL General Secretary Annie Hanjahanja confirmed to Nyasa

Times that everything is inplace for this year’s launch and that for the first time in the history of the competiotion games are expected to commence on the launching day.

Hanjahanja continued by commending Rainbow Pints Company for accepting their request of starting the 2018 league as early as possible compared to the previous season’s where the competition used to commence in August.

She said this year’s commencement will give them a good opportunity and assurance of winding-up the league before the rainy season where they always struggle to fix and play games due to the poor condition of the main BYC netball court.

“We’ve been going up and down making sure that the league should start in a good time and we are now happy for fullfiling this dream. Its our expectation that we’ll have a successfull and unique launch come Saturday as all the teams have also confirmed their readiness for this year’s battle which gives us confidence that we’ll have a stiff competition this season and produce quality players for Malawi U-21, U-23 as well as senior team,” said Hanjahanja.

She further asked teams to maintain descipline all the time and avoid breaking the rules of netball game.

She also urged umpires to work in a proffesional manner as well as independent during officiation in order to avoid bringing misundersting and lack of trust among the teams.

Currently a total of three games are expected to be played during and after the launch.

In the opening match Polytechnic is expected to meet Shizaella Queens @11:00AM, whereas Thunder Queens will play Serenity Stars at exactly 13:30PM.

Defending champions Kukoma Diamonds are set to start their 2018 campaign against the Zomba-based giants Prison Sisters @3:00PM

