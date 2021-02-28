Belekanyama’s son wins MCP primary polls for Lilongwe Msinja South, eyes his father’s seat

Francis Berekanyama, 36, son to the late Lingsron Belekanyama, who until his death was Lilongwe Msinja South constituency legislator and also served as the Minister of Local Government, has won primaries for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to represent the party during the by-elections scheduled for March 30.

During the polls Francis Belekanyama polled 393 , Jones Yamikani Chadza 108 votes, Amos Chibwana had 81, Refnos Chigamula got 12 votes, Fanizo Kabwazi 35, Lameck Kondesi 21, Henry Kunkeyani 3, Sam Mbendera 26, Walinase Mkonda 3, Hasten Mlinde 5, Dr Mvula 3, Pondani 1 while 18 were null and void.

In an interview with Nyasa Times soon acter the primary polls Francis Berekanyama said he was so happy to win the primaries and represent MCP

“Am very happy that I have emerged victorious among the contestants, am so humbled,” he said.

The elections were conducted via secret ballot.

It is expected that MCP will lock horns with a horde of independent candidates emanating from the primary elections and opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) whom only Mustafa Macdonald is known to have shown interest to be its candidate as of now.

Late Belekanyama succumbed to Covid-19 on January 12 this year.

