Exploits University  graduates 300 students in various faculties 

Exploits University has graduated 300 student with Diploma’s and degrees in various programmes at a function which was held at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

The ceremony took place under strict Covid -19 guidelines of 50 people per session as students were divided into six groups.

In his speech during the ceremony, Exploits University president Dr Desmond Bikoko said since exploits university was introduced, it has nurtured hundreds of young men and women with expertise which they are employing in various sectors of the Malawi’s economy.

He said the University aims at creating job opportunities through entrepreneurship skills.

Bikoko advised the graduates: “As you are graduating today it’s time to ensure that you go out and employ others.”

In his remarks, guest of honour Reverend Nick Chakwera , who is son of President Lazarus Chakwera, gave an inspirational statement to students advising them what to do while in the world there.

He urged students to be focused and maintain their goals.

“It’s time to remain focused and ensure to cling to the same goals,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera also spoke on the importance of social discipline and morals.

University Marketing executive Ashraf Patridge says the school will continue offering good quality education in ensuring that the students graduating from the University are marketable.

“We will continue doing business unusual by offering quality education amid Covid -19 pandemic” He said.

Patridge said the school are now opened and will take all Covid – 19 measures to ensure students are protected from the pandemic so that the next year graduation is also colourful.

He said the school is also enrolling fulltime classes, evening and weekend and open distance learning (ode-l).

Some of the programmes which the students have graduated include diploma in management studies, Bachelor of Accountancy, Bachelor of Arts in health systems management.

Other programs include Bachelor of arts in human resource management, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Arts in logistics and supply chain management and postgraduate programmes of Masters and PhD 36 months.

