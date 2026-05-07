BeMore Race 2026 Signals Shift as Digital Payments Take Centre Stage in Malawi’s Wellness Events

A noticeable shift is taking place in how lifestyle and wellness events are being experienced in Malawi, and the upcoming BeMore Race scheduled for June 20, 2026 appears to reflect that evolution.

Traditionally known as a vibrant gathering for runners, families, and fitness enthusiasts, the BeMore Race is now also emerging as an example of how technology is quietly transforming participation and accessibility in major public events.

Organised by Standard Bank Malawi, recently recognised at the Standard Bank Global Finance Awards 2026 as Malawi’s Best Bank for 2026, the BeMore Race continues to attract widespread attention as one of the country’s leading wellness events.

Its appeal cuts across different demographics, bringing together people from all walks of life who are drawn not only by the race itself, but also by its broader message of healthy living, fitness, and community engagement.

What stands out in this year’s edition, however, is not just the scale of the event or the anticipation surrounding it, but the introduction of a new layer of convenience behind the scenes.

For the first time, registration and ticketing are being fully powered by PayChangu, marking a subtle but significant development in the management of large-scale events in Malawi.

From an observer’s perspective, the integration addresses a longstanding challenge associated with event participation, where registration processes have often been fragmented, time-consuming, or restricted by limited physical access points.

The introduction of a digital payment and registration platform signals a deliberate move toward simplifying the participant journey, enabling people to secure their place in the race through faster and more accessible channels.

Early indications suggest the system has been designed with efficiency and ease in mind. Participants can now register and complete payments using multiple digital options, reducing the friction that often discourages participation.

For organisers, the advantages are equally clear, including improved transaction visibility, streamlined collections, and greater control in managing large participant volumes.

Beyond the operational benefits, the development also points to broader changes in how events are evolving across Malawi.

The presence of PayChangu within the wellness and events space reflects a growing dependence on digital infrastructure to support not only commerce, but also experiences. It highlights how convenience is increasingly becoming part of the event experience itself, shaping how people engage with activities that were once entirely physical in nature.

There is also a broader inclusion narrative emerging from the shift.

By making registration and payments easier and more accessible, barriers to participation are effectively lowered, potentially opening the BeMore Race to wider audiences across the country.

This aligns with growing recognition that wellness initiatives achieve greater impact when they are inclusive, accessible, and adaptable to modern lifestyles.

As preparations continue toward race day, the BeMore Race remains firmly rooted in its core identity as a celebration of health, fitness, and community spirit.

Yet this year’s edition also offers a glimpse into the future of events management in Malawi — one where digital solutions quietly enhance the experience without overshadowing the purpose of the event itself.

For many, the transition may seem small or routine. But viewed more broadly, it represents a meaningful step in how organisations are adapting to meet the expectations of an increasingly digital audience.

In that sense, the 2026 BeMore Race is not only about movement on the track, but also about progress in how such experiences are made possible.

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