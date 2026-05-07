Prophet Kambale Claims Extraordinary Powers to Connect People Internationally

Founder of Life International Church, Prophet Amos Kambale, has announced that this Sunday, May 10, 2026, he will host what he calls “International Connections Sunday” — a service he says will focus on prayer for opportunities and connections beyond Malawi’s borders.

Without fully disclosing what the event will involve, Prophet Kambale has instructed attendees to bring passports, visas, foreign documents, national flags, and any items symbolizing international travel or overseas aspirations for prayer.

The announcement has generated intense curiosity and debate, with supporters describing the service as a spiritual gateway to jobs, scholarships, business breakthroughs and foreign opportunities, while critics question the growing culture of extraordinary miracle claims surrounding modern prophets.

Prophet Kambale has recently attracted massive crowds from both within Malawi and abroad, with many followers claiming to have experienced dramatic changes in their health, finances and personal lives after attending his services.

The upcoming gathering follows a series of testimonies recently shared during church meetings.

Two Sundays ago, a man identified as Samuel Helex from Area 36 reportedly appeared before the congregation walking without the two crutches he had relied on a week earlier. According to his testimony, Prophet Kambale did not pray for him in the conventional manner but simply told him to begin walking before taking away his crutches. Helex claimed that although he initially managed only a few steps, he later realized upon returning home that he had completely recovered from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident that had left bones broken in two places.

Another testimony came from local businesswoman Rose John, who claimed her restaurant sales dramatically increased after receiving a prophetic declaration. She said her daily chicken sales rose from seven pieces to seventy, allowing her to begin searching for space for a second restaurant while employing three additional workers. The testimony aligns with the church’s 2026 theme, “10 Times Better.”

Last Friday, another man testified that he had battled severe addiction to alcohol and cigarette smoking for years. According to his account, hospitals, traditional healers and rehabilitation programmes all failed to help him overcome the addiction. However, after prayer from Prophet Kambale, he claimed he had gone more than 37 days without smoking or drinking alcohol.

Last Sunday, a woman identified as Gloria Phiri reportedly testified that she had suffered continuous bleeding for more than a year, leaving her unable to walk properly, sit upright or eat solid food. Family members allegedly carried her into the service. According to the testimony, she stood up and began walking immediately after prayers, later eating solid food and boarding a vehicle without assistance after the service.

In another testimony, a young graduate identified as Cripin Liyawo from Mzuzu claimed he secured an unexpected lucrative job within the same week after receiving prayer from the prophet following three years of unemployment.

A separate account involved a family that reportedly struggled to conceive for 20 years. According to the testimony shared at church, Prophet Kambale prophesied last year that the couple would have a child in 2026, and the family now claims the prophecy has been fulfilled.

Another congregant, Innocent Mangwiro from Lumbazi, reportedly testified that a swollen stomach condition he had battled for two years disappeared instantly after prayer.

Two weeks ago, a 78-year-old woman from Blantyre allegedly abandoned two crutches and walked unaided immediately after prayers during a church service.

Prophet Kambale has increasingly become associated with claims of miraculous healings, deliverance, prophecy and what followers describe as supernatural insight into personal circumstances.

During his latest announcement, the preacher made a bold declaration to followers:

“The lame will walk, the barren will receive their babies, the poor will be enriched by the power of God and above all the lost will be saved. Come as you are, but you will return transformed.”

The prophet also maintains that he possesses the ability to address incurable diseases, reveal hidden personal details and influence opportunities involving employment, scholarships and international connections.

As anticipation builds toward International Connections Sunday, questions continue to grow around the extraordinary claims surrounding the preacher and whether the event will match the expectations being created.

The service is expected to take place at Mbinzi Day Secondary School Hall in Area 3, Lilongwe, starting from 8:00 AM this Sunday.

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