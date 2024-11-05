Ben Michael still around, remakes ‘Mphungu Sataya Mthenga’ with message of unity and generosity

Ben Michael Mankhamba, a celebrated name in Malawi’s music scene and known for the iconic track ‘Kamba Anga Mwala’, continues to leave a lasting imprint on the local music landscape. His latest release, a remake of the classic ‘Mphungu Sataya Mthenga’, proves that the veteran artist is far from fading into the background. The song, which tackles themes of selfishness, community, and the importance of sharing, speaks directly to the heart of societal issues facing Malawi today.

According to a statement from his music agent, the revamped version of ‘Mphungu Sataya Mthenga’ aims to highlight the damaging effects of selfishness on society and call for a return to Malawian values of unity and cooperation. In the new release, Ben Michael emphasizes the importance of community and collective responsibility.

“The fabric of our society is being weakened by selfishness, and that is not what we need to thrive as a country. Malawi is built on a foundation of empathy, collaboration, and mutual support. We must return to these values,” said Ben Michael, reflecting on the song’s message.

He continued, stressing that Malawians must recognize that shared prosperity comes from a spirit of generosity. “It is not just a privilege, but a responsibility to support each other. Our true strength lies in our ability to uplift one another, and by fostering a culture of solidarity, we can build a brighter, more harmonious future together,” he added.

The song features a collaboration with rising star Chigo, who described working with Ben Michael as a dream come true. “Ben Michael is a legend, and being in the studio with him was an incredible learning experience,” said Chigo. “He brings an unmatched energy and perspective that I truly admire. I’ve learned a lot about the traditions of Malawian music and what it means to be a cultural ambassador.”

Chigo also highlighted the significance of such collaborations in expanding artistic horizons and connecting with new audiences. “This partnership has allowed me to tap into new markets and experiment with sounds, blending modern music with traditional roots. It’s essential to push creative boundaries, and Ben Michael’s legacy is about more than music; he is a storyteller and a keeper of Malawi’s rich cultural heritage.”

The song ‘Mphungu Sataya Mthenga’ merges traditional Malawian sounds with modern musical influences, creating a track that feels both fresh and timeless. According to the music agent, the fusion of genres is a perfect reflection of the themes in the song—unity, cultural pride, and the importance of community.

Ben Michael’s soulful voice and masterful guitar work add a deep richness to the song, creating a memorable experience for listeners. As he continues to collaborate with younger artists, his influence on the music scene remains strong. The release of this song serves as a powerful reminder of the role music plays in both preserving and evolving cultural identity, while also inspiring positive change in society.

In a time when unity and community spirit are more important than ever, Ben Michael’s message resonates deeply—reminding Malawians that togetherness and shared values are the keys to a stronger, more prosperous future.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!