KIA City Project Remains on Track, Plans for Mega Development Progressing Slowly

The ambitious project, which will transform the area around KIA into a bustling urban center, is expected to include a shopping mall, a hospital, a hotel, gas stations, and other essential facilities. This first-of-its-kind airport city is envisioned as a major economic boost for the country, but its progress has faced delays due to the complexity of the project and the regulatory requirements involved.

Moffat Chitimbe, Chairperson of Airport Development Limited (ADL), which is overseeing the project, confirmed that the planning is still in the procurement phase. “It has taken a lot of time because it is a mega project,” Chitimbe said in a written response to a questionnaire. “We are at a stage right now where we have identified a developer, and we are working on bringing in sub-developers to implement various parts of the project.”

The development is a massive undertaking, and Chitimbe noted that as a government institution, ADL must adhere to stringent procurement procedures, which has added to the timeline. “Procurement regarding such a big project takes time. We should have started by now, but we are following all the necessary procedures,” he explained.

The project is being spearheaded in partnership with the Public-Private Partnership Commission (PPPC), which is assisting in identifying the main developer. Chitimbe expressed optimism that the first phase of the project, including initial groundbreaking activities, would begin in 2025.

KIA City is expected to bring a wide range of developments to the area, including a shopping mall, gas stations, a hotel, and even a hospital, which will serve as key infrastructure for both travelers and the local population. “It’s going to be a big project, and our major developer will bring in various sub-developers to handle different aspects of the development,” Chitimbe said.

In addition to the airport city, ADL has also been leasing parts of the airport land to local farmers. These activities are aimed at promoting agricultural growth while avoiding any land use that could attract birds, which pose a safety risk to aircraft operations. “We make sure that activities carried out on the leased land do not attract birds. For example, we are working with Israel on a greenhouse project to grow vegetables,” Chitimbe added.

However, the development is not without challenges. Chitimbe revealed that encroachment on airport land has been a persistent issue, with some individuals constructing unauthorized buildings. ADL has been in discussions with various stakeholders to resolve the matter and has successfully reclaimed some of the encroached land.

In addition to managing KIA, ADL’s mandate has recently expanded to include the management of other major airports in Malawi, including those in Chileka, Mzuzu, and Likoma, positioning the agency as a key player in the country’s aviation and infrastructure development.

Despite the challenges, ADL remains committed to the KIA City project and is optimistic that the airport city will materialize in the near future, marking a significant step in the country’s economic and infrastructural development.