Ben Phiri Back at Capital Hill: “Time for Honeymoon is Over”

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr. Ben Phiri, has officially resumed his ministerial duties with a firm call for action and accountability across his ministry.

Dr. Phiri reported for duty at 7:30 a.m. today, November 3, 2025, at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, marking his formal return to government work following his reappointment under President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s new administration.

His first assignment was a strategic meeting with the Principal Secretary and Directors within the ministry, where discussions focused on restructuring and strengthening operations to align with President Mutharika’s renewed vision of building a new Malawi.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Phiri underscored the need for dedication and urgency among public officers, warning that the days of complacency are over.

“The time for honeymoon is over. We must roll up our sleeves and get to work. Malawians are watching and expecting results, not excuses,” he said.

He added that the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development plays a critical role in transforming communities, particularly in driving decentralization, infrastructure development, and rural empowerment—key pillars of the administration’s broader development agenda.

Dr. Phiri reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to revamping service delivery, enhancing local governance structures, and strengthening collaboration with local councils to ensure development reaches every corner of the country.

“Our goal is simple—to make government felt where people live. Every district, every community must see and feel the change,” he emphasized.

Phiri’s return to office comes at a time when the government is under pressure to deliver quick, visible progress on promises of economic recovery, improved governance, and inclusive development.

Observers say his early-morning resumption and tone of urgency set the stage for a results-driven leadership style, reflecting the broader expectations of President Mutharika’s administration.

