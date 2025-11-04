Msilikali Sacco 3 crowned ‘MDF Veterans Thanksgiving Golf Tournament’ winners as NBS Bank contributes K100 million towards the initiative

The Msilikali Sacco 3, a team which was comprised of two female golfers, Thoko Gaffar and Asante Makuta has been crowned the 2025 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Veterans Thanksgiving Golf Tournament winners after producing an outstanding performance which saw them scoring 54 points in the competition which is sponsored annually by NBS Bank.

The sixth edition of the tournament which attracted a total of 160 golfers at Country Club Limbe (CCL) is mainly organized as a charity initiative which is aimed at sourcing funds whose proceeds are channeled towards supporting all the military war veterans who fought for the country.

Speaking during the prize presentation, which saw NBS Bank and Msilikali Sacco 5 teams finishing second and third positions, Gaffar said; “It feels good to be the champions because the competition was very tight, but despite facing tough opponents, the course was very fair to us since I agreed with my partner to play as a team, be patience enough, take out any pressure during the game and avoid thinking too much about the competition,”.

During the tournament, main sponsors of the event NBS Bank made a contribution of K100 million which will help to enhance the welfare of the retired men who served the nation with passion.

Chief Executive Officer of NBS Bank, Temwani Simwaka said the funds are part of showing their commitment and honouring the war veterans as they deserve support for their remarkable services.

“As a Caring Bank we believe that the golf sport is more than a shared value and need to always take responsibility in looking after the military veterans, as such having looked at the environment they are living in, we thought it wise to partner the MDF and other corporate entities to take the lead by coming up with an initiative to source funds so that we can help in sustaining their livelihood because these veterans are the ones who fought for us and it is now our turn to care for them that’s why as NBS Bank we have made our contribution direct to the veterans account,” said Simwaka.

Captain for MDF golf team, Brigadier General Kondwani Gift Kalino, thanked NBS Bank for the support which he said will play a big part towards the war veterans in their daily to days welfare such as renovation of their houses and other domestic needs.

Kalino further disclosed that there is a need to support all the retired soldiers who worked in different missions including World War l and ll missions.

“These people worked in a professional manner just to ensure Malawi is a better place to live. What NBS Bank has done is very recommendable and it is our hope that other well-wishers will emulate the good gesture because every little contribution they will make is going to make a difference,” said Kalino.

The MDF is targeting to raise a total of K300 million in this year’s initiative.

Guest of honour, Roza Mbilizi who is the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development announced the contribution of K5 million made by the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

