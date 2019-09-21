Ben Phiri intervenes in Thyolo Hospital plight: Pumps to supply water to wards

Only hours after media reports that Thyolo District Hospital is operating on dry taps, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri has intervened, providing a temporary solution that has rectified the problem.

The Daily Times newspaper reported that water has been disconnected at the health facility due to non-payment of outstanding bills by hospital administration.

The minister – as member of Parliament for the area – rushed to the hospital to understand the situation and find ways to solve the problem.

After his visit the situation has been temporarily resolved. The hospital is now pumping water from under the ground using water pumps.

“I came to get an explanation from council and hospital officials on the issue. I am glad to report that a solution has been found. Moving forward the hospital will be pumping water from under the ground, purify it and supply to all the wards,” revealed Phiri.

Thyolo District Hospital, for its convenient proximity to many localities, services hundreds of thousands of people from Thyolo, Blantyre and parts of Mulanje.

“We cannot allow such a huge facility to operate without water, let alone erratic supply,” stressed Phiri.

Thyolo District Commissioner, Justin Kathumba, thanked the minister for his quick intervention to ensure a return to nolmacy for people of Thyolo and surrounding districts.

“I commend the minister for his quick reaction to deal away with the problem I can confidently assure people of Thyolo and surrounding areas that the council will come up with practical measures to arrest the water problem for good.”

