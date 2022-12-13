Betano Bonus is One of the Exceptional Bonuses Awaiting Canadian Punters

Ever since it went live in Canada, Betano has aimed to contribute to creating an appealing iGaming landscape in Ontario. A few months after the changes in local legislation regarding private sportsbook operators, Betano joined the local market in Ontario, since it was the only province to allow it.

Betano proved to have it all: a feature-rich platform, dozens of betting options and markets, and, most of all, hefty bonuses. When combined with an intuitive menu and ease of access, they create a competitive advantage that Betano will continue to use and attract new clients.

Betano’s Welcome Bonus Offers Are Exceptional

A seductive welcome bonus package is the best way for casino operators to attract new players, and this is precisely what Betano has in store. The sportsbook boasts two outstanding welcome Betano Bonus offers.

The exciting welcome bonus offer regarding the sports betting section of Betano consists of a 100% first deposit match of up to $500. If this sounds impressive, then the casino and live casino sections would surpass that impression with ease. For the latter sections, the welcome offer is a 100% deposit match of up to $3,000. All these welcome offers require the minimum deposit amount of $10, which is typical for Betano. Having such attractive welcome bonuses goes to show that Betano is a player-oriented entity.

The List of Betano Bonus Offers Continues

While the variety of bonus offers at Betano is not great in terms of quantity, it has already become apparent that its priority is quality. There are plenty of examples to prove this, such as the parlay booster option. It gives punters bonuses when they have winning bets, but only when they have placed parlays of between four and 13 picks. The booster option may not be able for all tournaments and betting markets, but the more picks the user has made, the higher their reward will be.

There’s another bonus offer that punters could always take advantage of the ACCA bonus. It’s an accumulator bonus that could add as much as 50% to users’ winnings, which is awesome. The fact that Betano offers such a bonus speaks of its competitive and strong sports betting policy. Similar to the parlay booster, the ACCA bonus is only available for certain betting markets and tournaments. All the specific terms, conditions, and restrictions related to Betano’s bonus offers are published on the website, and players are advised to read them carefully.

Betano Offers Competitive Bonuses for Existing Players

Betano might be a primarily soccer-oriented platform, but this doesn’t mean that other sections have been neglected. A quick look at the casino and live casino sections is enough to prove this. There are weekend bonuses that could reward punters with hundreds of free spins thanks to the availability of specific virtual tables users can join. There’s a $ 250-weekend deposit required, though.

For slot games, Betano offers a special weekend bonus. Players need to wager at least $200 if they want to be eligible for a bonus of up to 80 free spins. The good thing is that there are no limitations related to how a player would use the free spins across the casino

All the bonus offers listed above are not the only perks Betano offers its clients. The gambling site has a lot more in store, such as a bet builder option. This perk comes alongside several others, such as the bet request functionality, the parlay insurance, and several others. Having such bonus offers is essential for the popularity of any online gambling site in Ontario, and Betano features everything needed.

What is more, Betano is a highly safe betting operator and is included in the comprehensive directory of regulated operators at iGaming Ontario, and this is one more reason for players to choose the platform for their preferred choice.

