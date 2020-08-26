Beyond political freedom to inclusive wealth creation: Malawi development conference to validate 2063 vision blueprint

National Planning Commission says the inaugural National Development Conference scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Lilongwe which will discuss long-term national development plans especially the successor to Vision 2020 to the National Transformation 2063 Development Vision will accord Malawians an opportunity to validate contents of the new blueprint.

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to officially open the conference at the Bingu International Conference Centre on Thursday.

The National Planning Commission (NPC) has been conducting nationwide consultations in preparation for the new development blueprint to succeed the Vision 2020 which expires this year.

It is expected that the 2063 Development Vision will be ready towards the end of the year in time for implementation starting from January 1 2021.

Briefing the media in Lilongwe ahead of the inaugural annual conference, NPC development planning director Grace Kumchulesi said the commission has gathered a diverse range of views for the new vision which needs national validation.

She said the national development conference will be a mixture of both virtual and physical attendance to enable even those from outside Malawi to participate and follow the discussions.

Among the experts from different sectors to take part include the Kenya-based Prof. Tiyambe Zeleza, an outstanding academician.

“The conference is very important because we will be discussing matters of long-term national development and we want Malawians to seriously participate as much as possible.

“The conference will validate emerging issues that are coming out from our consultations,” said Kumchulesi.

To be held under the theme “Beyond Political Freedom to inclusive wealth creation and self-reliance” the conference seeks to validate issues being gathered through the consultations.

Three pillars coming out to anchor Malawi’s vision for 2063 are agricultural productivity and commercialization, value addition in mining and urbanization.

Madalitso Chipekwe, who co-chairs NPCs national youth gap committee that is mobilising participation of young people in the development plans, said many youths desire an economically sustainable Malawi with agribusiness providing employment opportunities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares