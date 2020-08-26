Malawi Posts Corp  to resume bus service Sunday: Blantyre, Mzuzu-Songwe route back

August 26, 2020 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has announced the resumption of its Post Coach Bus operations  this coming Sunday, August 30  2020.

Nkolimbo: MPC buses back on the road
One of MPC buses that were  financed with a K700 million loan from the FDH bank

The Post Coach was stopped when government declared lockdown in April, and after that Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital hired the buses.

In an interview  with Nyasa Times, MPC public relations manager Ida Nkolimbo confirmed the development and added that, in respect of public demands, the Mzuzu-Songwe border route by the Post Express will  also resume on Sunday.

“Please be informed that your coach service is back for continued comfortable, affordable and pleasant travel experience for your convenience. The Corporation believes this will afford the valued customers a complete, reliable travel solutions deal covering the stretch between Blantyre and Songwe border,” said Nkolimbo.

She further added: “Be assured that, the Post Coach service resumes with Total Adherence to COVID-19 prevention measure governing public transport operation.”

Nkolimbo said as  a corporation, they  are fully committed to keeping  Malawians  as well as  their members of staff safe at all cost.

MPC spokesperson also said, soon  they will roll out the Same Day Delivery Courier Service.

She said this service will initially be covering the cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Chimulirenji
Chimulirenji
4 hours ago

Ndiye mwati mayi ali pa chithunziwo ankagwira Post Office yake iti, asanakhale Public Relations?
Chifukwatu ali bwino kwabasi.

