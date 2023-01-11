Bill Kim set to drop debut album, ‘Good Life’

South Africa based Malawian hip-hop musician, Bill Kim says he is set to drop his debut album titled ‘Good Life’ on January 14, 2023.

In an interview, Bill Kim said that the album has been produced to motivate the public to live happy life.

“My album is titled ‘Good Life’ just to inspire people to live free minded life, we all face problems day by day but we must not forget that having life is a blessing, therefore let us live life and be happy,” Bill Kim said.

He added that, the upcoming music album contains 15 songs which include; ‘Good Life’ ‘Forever’, ‘Zathu Izii’, ‘My World’, ‘Been On’, ‘Mtendele’ as well as ‘Holy Spirit’ just to mention some.

Bill Kim who is also a music producer at ‘Timeless Records’, ventured into music business in the year 2008 and some of his previous hit songs are; ‘High Life’, ‘You are my life’ and ‘Am Blessed’.

The Cape Town based artist said that the public especially his fans should among other things expect good music out of his forthcoming music album.

“People more especially my fans should expect nothing but good music and they should also look forward to be entertained and get inspired,” High Life hit maker said.

According to Bill Kim the album will be available for downloads on various online music stores including on ‘Mikozi’ after being released.

He further urged the public to support artists who are outside the country, bemoaning that they receive less support despite making efforts.

“I am pleading to people out there to show support and they should take us serious all musicians who are outside the country because we have been giving our level best but we get less support,” he said.

In his comment, Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) Distribution Officer, Shadrick Kumtengo said that it pleasing that many musicians who are outside the country are working hard to build up their musical careers.

He further advised musicians who are abroad to get registered by COSOMA if they are to benefit from their work locally through loyalties.

