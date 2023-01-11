Minister Mia impressed with LWB interventions on cholera fight

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia has said that she is impressed with the interventions which Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) is implementing to help in combating the spread of cholera outbreak in some parts of Lilongwe city.

She made the remarks on Monday in Lilongwe after touring some water supplying facilities in the communities of Area 36 and 38 (Mchitanjilu side) which LWB has installed as one of its interventions in the fight against cholera outbreak in the city of Lilongwe.

Mia said that the efforts which LWB is doing would help to address the challenge of cholera outbreak in Lilongwe city.

“We have noticed a lot of problems as regards to cholera situation in Lilongwe; therefore I am very confident that with the interventions which LWB is implementing would help to solve the cholera problem which is being faced in Lilongwe,” Mia said.

She added that her ministry is committed to supporting LWB in the implementation of its interventions aimed at curbing the spread of cholera in Lilongwe.

Currently, LWB has installed water supplying facilities including standpipes in the areas of; Mtandile, Mtsiliza, Chinsapo, Area 36 and 38 where community members are able to access potable water at a subsidized price.

The water supplying company has also put into operational water bowsers which are supplying water to communities in some areas in Lilongwe city on daily basis.

In his remarks, LWB Chairperson Inkosi ya Makosi Mbelwa 5 said that as water board they are devoted to help in curbing cholera outbreak in Lilongwe city.

“As Lilongwe Water Board we are dedicated to support in combating the spread of cholera outbreak in Lilongwe city.

“For this reason we developed a strategy to help us implement some interventions aimed at fighting the spread of cholera which include installation of potable water supplying facilities in communities in some areas in Lilongwe city,” he said.

Recently, LWB also donated granular chlorine to Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO) to be distributed to the community members in Lilongwe city in an effort to help in eliminating the spreading of cholera outbreak in the city, according to the Board Chairperson.

