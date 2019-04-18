Billboards of President Mutharika vandalised in Mzuzu

April 18, 2019 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Billboards bearing President Peter Mutharika’s portrait and election messages have been vandalised in the northern city of Mzuzu ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Mutharika-friendly billboards vandalised in Mzuzu

The development comes as the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UTM Party have been removing each other’s flags in the city and tension has been rising between them.

DPP regional governor (North) Kenneth Sanga accused UTM Party of removing his party’s flags to incite violence.

But UTM regional governor (North) Leonard Njikho said it was DPP which is behind perpetrating the bad practice.

Matabwa Market chairperson Gerald Maulana has since said vendors in Mzuzu have banned flying of political party flags and other campaign materials in the market to  avoid fights.

This is not the first time for President Mutharika’s billboards to be vandalised as in 2017 man from the Lunzu area of Blantyre Chikondi Saidi was  arrested after he was seen throwing stones at an image of President Mutharika on a billboard.

The billboard had a message about the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme by the DPP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR
Guest
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR

ACHITA BWINO KUSONYEZA KUTI ANTHU SAKUMUFUNA MUNTHUYO PUTTING DAT BILL BOARD KU NORTH ITS LIKE INSULTING NORTHERNERS

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago

More From web