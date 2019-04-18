Billboards of President Mutharika vandalised in Mzuzu

Billboards bearing President Peter Mutharika’s portrait and election messages have been vandalised in the northern city of Mzuzu ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The development comes as the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UTM Party have been removing each other’s flags in the city and tension has been rising between them.

DPP regional governor (North) Kenneth Sanga accused UTM Party of removing his party’s flags to incite violence.

But UTM regional governor (North) Leonard Njikho said it was DPP which is behind perpetrating the bad practice.

Matabwa Market chairperson Gerald Maulana has since said vendors in Mzuzu have banned flying of political party flags and other campaign materials in the market to avoid fights.

This is not the first time for President Mutharika’s billboards to be vandalised as in 2017 man from the Lunzu area of Blantyre Chikondi Saidi was arrested after he was seen throwing stones at an image of President Mutharika on a billboard.

The billboard had a message about the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme by the DPP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :