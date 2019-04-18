Quadria Moslem Association of Malawi endorse Mutharika for re-election 

The Quadria Moslem Association of Malawi group secretly visited President Peter Mutharika and endorsed him for the May 21 2019 presidential re-election bid, Nyasa Times understands.

The entire hierarchy of the group visited Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace on Wednesday evening.

A source in Quadria grouping explained that they decided to meet and assure Mutharika of their support because of his policies on tolerance, unity of faiths and infrastructure development.

“There is peace and calm in this country because of the President’s virtues of being tolerant and slow to anger even when provoked,” said an official of the grouping.

“ As a result of his tolerance, we are worshipping freely in this country. We take example from how his own VP Chilima has provoked and insulted him. Peter Mutharika is a very wise man. Such leaders are rare,” added the official

He said their group had resolved to endorse Mutharika soon after meeting Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leaders where they did not get satisfactory leadership except promises.

When asked why Quadria are denying media reports that they endorsed Peter Mutharika, the official was quick to observe that: “Those people claiming to be QMAM are not us. Sheikh Ajasi is not one of us and the group that spoke to MBC had no QMAM Executive member. We are QMAM and those reports came before we met the Head of State.

“We have our competitors in Moslem Association of Malawi whom we don’t really want to know everything we are doing. But we know what we are doing,” explained the official who asked for his name not to be disclosed.

MCP’s deputy president Sidik Mia, a devut Moslem, is furiously raging with anger with QMAM’s State House visit because some of the leaders have been getting money from him and assuring him of their support.

Mia is reportedly said to feel “very betrayed by my own fellow Moslems”.

President Mutharika himself said he was happy to have received such endorsement from the Quadria Moslems, who are a majority in Malawi compared to other Moslem groups, and pledged to continue development projects for the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :