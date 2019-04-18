Mia hunt for MCP votes in Mangochi: Voting DPP would be similar to ‘national suicide’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) first deputy president Sidik Mia is crisscrossing all the constituencies of the populous lake shore district of Mangochi throughout this Easter season on the campaign trail to hunt votes for the party in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Mia has so far visited Mangochi South, Mangochi Masongola, Mangochi Nkungulu and Mangochi Chilipa with a string of power packed ‘Chakwera Super High5’ messages committing prospering together, ending corruption, upholding the rule of law, servant leadership and uniting Malawi.

He said the MCP political mantra of Chakwera Super Hi 5 are the only solution to the many problems inflicting Malawians, saying re-electing President Peter Mutharika and his DPP will be similar to “national suicide.”

Mia is the most popular figure in the district due to his humility and a strong religious life. He easily connects with both the Muslims and Christians. He is the only candidate in the presidency of all the parties who has a permanent house in Mangochi district. Others, like President Mutharika, simply use State Lodge called Chikoko Bay as an official residence.

But Mia, who originally hails from the shire valley district of Chikwawa and plies his trade in the commercial capital of Blantyre, chose to build his own personal house at Monkey bay in Mangochi.

This has also helped him to be closer to the many suffering citizens and hence aware of their daily problems. In the midst of trying to alleviate the challenges, Mia has fallen in love with the Mangochi population since he is one of their own in the district.

This connection, coupled with the transformative agenda of the MCP manifesto, has given the Chakwera and Mia ticket an urge over the rest.

Mia told Mangochi electorate that MCP is a party with an ideology and anchored on a philosophy.

He said his great combination with Lazarus Chakwera for presidency offers Malawian voters a rare privilege that comes once in a blue moon. A chance to get rid of perennial looters and replace them with a God fearing pair that is destined to redeem the nation from the man made calamities.

Mangochi is the most populated district in the whole southern region. It is only dwarfed by Lilongwe where Chakwera comes from.

The country’s oldest political institution is facing ruling Democratic Progressice Party (DPP) with its splinter party, UTM of State vice president Saulos Chilima and erstewhile ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Atupele Muluzia minister in Mutharika’s Cabinet.

MCP is in a triple-electoral alliance with three strategic parties of People’s Party (PP) led by former president Joyce Banda and Freedom Party of former vice president Khumbo Kachali.

On the other hand DPP is in an electoral alliance with tiny Depeco party of Chris Daza and rejected independent presidential hopeful Ras Chikomeni Chirwa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :