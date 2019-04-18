Atupele still standing, UDF ‘new begining’ for Malawi inclusive growth

With just one month of hard campaigning to run until Malawi’s May 21 2019 watershed elections, as critics were penning United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi political obituaries, one has to admire his self-belief that he believes in his bones that he will win the polls.

Atupele reaffirmed that he will be the party’s torchbearer during a whistle-stop campaign trail in eastern city of Zomba where he attracted thousands of jubilant supporters.

The youthful presidential contender who is serving as Minister of Health in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet said experience has taught him “the great virtues of hard work”.

He points to his ability to focus on the big picture, delivering inclusive growth and governance and that he has proved that working for the good of the nation together is possible regardless of political affiliations.

Atupele said Malawi needs a visionary leader who can transform rural people’s lives, pledging that once voted into power, he will put in place programmes aimed at uplifting living standards of rural masses.

He said UDF plans to stabilise the economy, promote sustainable agriculture, improve infrastructure of transport, energy and water among others.

On health, UDF has plans to construct district hospitals in the regions which would act as mini referral hospitals.

“First priority would be constructing district hospitals in the cities of Mzuzu and Blantyre which do not have any. The UDF government would make universal health care a reality and ensure that only those who cannot afford to pay for services do so,” he said.

The UDP presidential hopeful said he is oiling the wheels of his presidential bid and that the presidential race will be decided in the next 30 days.

Atupele said UDF voters should not be misled with new propaganda that he will not stand in the presidential race.

“There is new propaganda that Atupele will not stand. Atupele will drop out of the race, Atupele cannot win. Who told you that? Have the elections already happened?

“No one should deceive you that the elections have already been decided,” he said.

Atupele, 40-years-old, said former Zambian president late Michael ‘Cobra’ Sata once advised him that an election is decided in the last three weeks.

“Anything can happen in these elections. There could be a yellow smoke of victory,” he said.

“We need new energy to take over the governance of Malawi,” he said.

He insisted that vote for UDF with Atupele as president and Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo as running mate is a vote for a new way, a vote for a new beginning.

Next stop for UDF presidential hopeful is Njamba Freedom Park on Easter Monday.

