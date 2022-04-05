Bingu family holds memorial service

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters are at Goliati in Thyolo where the memorial service of former president late Bingu wa Mutharika is being held.

Today marks exactly 10 years since Malawi’s third president Bingu wa Mutharika died in office on April 5, 2012.

Bingu’s family has organised a memorial church service to be held at Chingazi Catholic Parish at Goliati in Thyolo.

The service will be followed by laying of wreaths at Mpumulo wa Bata Mausoleum at Ndata Farm where Bingu was buried.

During his reign, he became famous for overseeing several construction works such as the New Parliament Building, the Bingu National Stadium, the Malawi University of Science and Technology, Chipembere Highway and the Chitipa—Karonga Road.

However, prior to his succumbing to a cardiac arrest, Bingu became ill-reputed for his administration’s crackdown on anti-government demonstrators.

He increasingly became a semi-dictator and intolerant.

