The top 20 soccer teams generated $9 billion in income during the 2020-21 season, according to Deloitte’s Football Money League study, which includes the biggest revenue-generating soccer clubs.

Teams’ income increased 1% from the previous season in soccer’s first full season, but it was nothing near the $10.3 billion raked in during the 2018-19 season.

The English Premier League continued to dominate the top 20 slots, with Manchester City rising five ranks to become the top earner on the list for the first time, pulling in $711.3 million. For the first time, it outperformed Manchester United, who came in fifth with $615.5 million in revenue. Soccer stands out as a lucrative sport, especially in Europe, opening up more opportunities for revenue, including sports betting on leading sportsbooks, such as Betway, and sponsorships.

La Liga side Real Madrid came in second with $706.7 million in revenue.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich came in third with a revenue of $674.4 million.

Barcelona, who topped the list last year, fell to fourth place with $642.1 million.

With $241.8 million in income, Wolverhampton Wanderers entered the list for the first time, while Aston Villa appeared on the list for the first time in ten years with $228.7 million, teams you can bet on the Betway platform.

Soccer segments

The Premier League claimed the first position with 11 entries, followed by La Liga with three, Serie A and the Bundesliga with two each, and Ligue 1 and the Russian Premier League with one each.

The teams’ average income fell 12% to $451.1 million in 2018-19, with matchday revenue of $122.4 million, the lowest in the study’s history. According to Deloitte, clubs may have lost out on more than $2.2 billion in revenue over the previous two seasons.

Biggest spenders in the January 2022 transfer window

Newcastle United spent the most money of any club in the world in January to bolster its squad to stay in the English top flight. The Magpies brought in Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood, with new Saudi owners expected to pump in more in the summer. The Magpies are resurgent after the January business.

Juventus also spent a lot of money this winter, with Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina accounting for virtually all of the club’s second-highest investment. The Serbian is second on the scoring charts in Serie A, fighting it out with Ciro Immobile for the golden boot.

Despite its well-publicized financial difficulties, Barcelona was the third-highest spender in the winter transfer window, with the majority of their funds going to Man City striker Ferran Torres. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also signed on a free transfer, and his salaries were added to the club’s already bloated pay bill.

Incoming revenue and net expenditures are not included in the table below, which is sorted by total spending. Everton is still in fifth place after the departure of Lucas Digne to Aston Villa. Fiorentina also makes an appearance, despite recording a positive net profit following Vlahovic’s departure.

Newcastle (England) $112.31 million Juventus (Italy) $107.47 million Barcelona (Spain) $60.5 million Liverpool (England) $49.5 million Everton (England) $41.25 million FC Zenit (Russia) $35.37 million Aston Villa (England) $33 million Tottenham (England) $31.9 million Fiorentina (Italy) $30.8 million Watford (England) $27.17 million

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!