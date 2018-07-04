Bingu Stadium Manager counts the damage after Bullets violence

Bingu National Stadium Manager Eric Ning’ang’a has said they feel ‘relieved’ after noting that the damages emanating from the Airtel Top 8 final between Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles last Sunday ‘were not extensive as earlier feared’.

Eagles went on to grab the K15 million trophy courtesy of a contentious penalty awarded to them by referee Mischeck Juwa in the dying minutes of the game.

Hell eventually broke loose soon after Juwa had brew the final whistle as some Bullets players led by Chiukepo Msowoya and other fans bayed for Juwa’s blood.

While the drama was unfolding on the pitch, other Bullets fans were also showcasing another episode from the stands where they were pelting missiles in all directions and trying to damage the Stadium’s property.

But when asked to assess the damage caused by the fracas, Ning’ang’a told Nyasa Times that; “the damages were not that extensive as earlier feared, it is just part of windows of our ticket and corporate rooms in the western part that were broken and one plastic chair was removed.”

Ning’ang’a then went on to condemn the barbaric acts before hailing the organizers- Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for a job well done in organizing the match.

“This type of violence and anger in breaking of property has no room in Malawi football. At least the Football Association of Malawi tried their best in organizing the game well,” said Ning’ang’a.

However, he could not attach the monetary value of the property which was damaged.

Meanwhile, FAM, Airtel Malawi and Nyasa Big Bullets have since condemned the violence.

