Birthday with a Purpose: Chazima Supports Kawale Health Centre with Donations and Clean-Up

UK-based Malawian, Madalitso Chazima, on Monday marked her 45th birthday by leading a clean-up exercise and making donations at Kawale Health Centre in Lilongwe through her non-profit organisation, Resilience Rising Foundation.

During the initiative, Chazima donated assorted items including soya pieces, salt, soap, and sugar, as well as cleaning materials such as fresheners, brushes, and mops. The exercise aimed to improve hygiene standards at the facility while supporting patients in need.

In an interview, Chazima said her decision to celebrate her birthday through community service was inspired by her personal connection to the area.

“I was raised in Kawale, and this is the facility where we used to seek medical attention. That is why I felt compelled to give back and contribute to improving its condition,” she said.

As part of the visit, she also spent time in the maternity ward, interacting with new mothers and offering words of encouragement.

Kawale Health Centre In-Charge, Andrew Mphongolo, expressed gratitude for the timely support, noting that the donation would significantly benefit patients, particularly mothers who often lack basic necessities, as the facility does not provide food.

“This support has come at the right time. Patients deserve to receive treatment in a clean and safe environment, and the donated items will assist those who are struggling, especially mothers in need,” he said.

Mphongolo further emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in healthcare facilities, stating that a hygienic environment is essential for effective service delivery. He added that the gesture should serve as a reminder of the role communities can play in supporting public health institutions.

He called on individuals and organisations to take responsibility in contributing towards the improvement of community healthcare facilities to ensure the delivery of quality health services.

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