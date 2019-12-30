Bishop Chirwa to minister at Fountain of Victory Lilongwe Crossover

Fountain of Victory Lilongwe Church will be holding a crossover event dubbed “Night of Hope and Destiny” where Bishop Medram Chirwa, who is the Bishop for the Central Region is set to minister seasonal word on this day.

“Night of Hope and destiny” serves as a platform for expounding God’s word, as well as prophetic and seasonal declarations, so God’s children can walk in the realities and promises of the season.

According to the organizers, “Night of Hope and Destiny” is a moment when everyone is established to the truth of the season.

This time, the whole Fountain of victory community gathers together on the 31st of December for the special night dubbed “Night of Hope and Destiny” in their perspective branches.

In Lilongwe, the event takes place at MCP Hall, City Centre, Opposite The Reserve Bank, From 8:00pm till dawn.

“This night will be a night to introduce a glorious life to men, one that will allow them to excel beyond the mark,” remarked Bishop Chirwa.

He added, “Expect glorious healings, mind blowing miracles, signs and wonders.”

According to Bishop Chirwa, the year 2018/19 was nothing but a year full of Infallible proofs, declared and sealed so by Apostle J. Ziba, Father and Founder of Fountain of Victory Church, International.

“As branches in Lilongwe, We have seen nothing short of undeniable proofs, walking in and experiencing intangible proofs of God’s presence. As if that was not enough, the year 2019/2020 was announced the year of Excelling Glory #Life Unmatched, a season of completion.

“When God announces a season, it may not feel like the season and infact everything outward demonstrating otherwise, but what is important is to take Him at his word,” Bishop Chirwa said.

The Lilongwe mega service is a gathering all branches in Lilongwe including Area 25 and Chinsapo.

