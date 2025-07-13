Bishop Kabvina condemns clergy’s greed, escalating electoral violence

President of the Christian Association of Malawi (CAMW), Bishop Priest-Rabbi Kabvina, has condemned the growing appetite among some religious leaders to ‘seek financial gain from politicians’, warning that the tendency compromises’ the ability of the clergy to speak ‘truth to power and uphold justice’.

Kabvina said the lure of money has potential to silence the clergy’s voices and prevent them from guiding their nation with integrity.

“As religious leaders, we must also examine our own hearts and actions. Let us remove the greedy spirit among ourselves and prioritize leading people to the truth. When church leaders seek financial gain from politicians, it compromises our ability to speak truth to power and uphold justice. Let us stand firm in our commitment to justice, righteousness, and truth, and lead our people with courage and conviction,” he said in a statement shared on Saturday.

He further reminded leaders and citizens of the sacred responsibility entrusted to them, emphasizing that they have a critical role to play in shaping the future of Malawi through the September 16, 2025, General Elections.

Quoting Ezekiel 33, Kabvina told the clergy of the duty they were commissioned with: “When I bring the sword against a land, and the people of the land choose one of their men and make him their watchman… if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people, that person’s life will be taken because of their sin, but I will hold the watchman accountable for their blood.”

Kabvina has also condemned the wave of political violence that has engulfed the country, fearing an escalation of these trends would plunge the nation into chaos.

He highlighted cases of suicide among students, brutal killings of innocent people in communities across the country, particularly as we approach the general election, describing the incidents as alarming “and indicate a deeper issue within our society”.

Bu Kabvina has wondered why national security agencies have remained mum on the matter.

“We have not seen adequate action from authorities to address the situation, which has instilled fear among the people. As a nation that claims to be God-fearing, it is troubling to see justice delayed or seemingly ignored. This situation reminds me of the wisdom found in Ecclesiastes 10, which speaks of errors under the sun. It is indeed an error when those entrusted with justice fail to uphold it. Every error must be collected on 16th September 2025, as we evaluate the performance of those seeking re-election or new leadership, including the President, Members of Parliament, and Councilors. These leaders will shape our nation’s future for the next five years, and it is crucial that we choose wisely,” he emphasized.

