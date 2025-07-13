Junior Flames Storm COSAFA U-20 Final as Senior Team Climbs FIFA Rankings

The Malawi Under-20 National Football Team has reached the final of the COSAFA U-20 Championship currently underway in Namibia, after a thrilling 2-1 semi-final victory over Zambia on Friday.

Mwisho Mhango gave the Junior Flames a dream start with a goal just two minutes into the match. However, Zambia responded through Daka, who equalised six minutes before half-time.

Mhango struck again in the 70th minute, netting the decisive goal to send Malawi into the final. His stellar performance earned Madalitso Safuli the Player of the Match accolade.

Malawi will face South Africa in the final today, Sunday, at the University of Namibia Stadium. South Africa booked their spot after a comfortable 2-0 win over Angola.

Speaking after the win, Junior Flames coach Milias Pofera Jegwe expressed delight at overcoming a tough Zambian side.

“It was a very tough match considering the fact that Zambia has always beaten us in the past. But today we did it. I told the boys at half-time what needed to change, and they came out stronger in the second half. I’m proud of their performance,” said a jubilant Jegwe.

This is Malawi’s first appearance in the final of the COSAFA U-20 Championship since 2003.

In a related development, the Malawi Senior National Team — the Flames — has moved up three places in the latest FIFA World Rankings, rising from 132 to 129 globally. Within Africa, the Flames are now ranked 37th.

