MERA Admits Fuel Supply Disruptions but Insists No National Shortage as Logistics Delays Hit Malawi

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has acknowledged ongoing fuel supply disruptions across parts of the country, attributing the situation to logistical challenges while firmly dismissing fears of a nationwide shortage.

In a statement dated 24 March 2026, MERA said it is aware of growing public concern over intermittent fuel availability, as well as widespread rumours suggesting the country is on the verge of a full-scale fuel crisis. However, the Authority maintains that Malawi has sufficient fuel stocks both within its borders and in transit.

According to MERA, fuel is currently available at multiple supply points, including international ports, along transit routes, and within the country’s storage systems. The regulator stressed that the current challenges are temporary and linked primarily to delays in shipment, port handling, and border clearance processes experienced in recent days.

Despite the reassurance, the admission of supply interruptions confirms what many Malawians have already been experiencing—sporadic fuel availability, long queues at filling stations, and uncertainty in transport and business operations.

MERA further indicated that efforts are underway to stabilize the situation. The Authority said it is working closely with fuel importers, transporters, and other key stakeholders to speed up the movement and distribution of fuel across the country. These interventions, it said, are aimed at ensuring that supply meets national demand in the shortest possible time.

At the same time, MERA sought to calm public anxiety by assuring citizens that mechanisms are in place to maintain continuous fuel supply. The statement emphasizes that safeguarding fuel security remains a top priority for the regulator.

However, the Authority also issued a strong warning against panic buying, cautioning that such behavior could worsen the situation by creating artificial shortages and disrupting distribution patterns. It urged the public to ignore unverified information circulating on social media and instead rely on official communication channels.

The developments come at a time when Malawi’s economy remains highly sensitive to fuel supply disruptions, with transportation, agriculture, and industry all heavily dependent on consistent fuel availability. Any prolonged instability in supply chains could have ripple effects across key sectors.

While MERA’s statement projects confidence and control, the reality on the ground will ultimately determine whether the reassurances hold. For now, Malawians are being asked to remain calm as authorities race to resolve the logistical bottlenecks behind the current disruptions.

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