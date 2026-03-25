Chihana, Mutharika Show United Front After Talks at State House

In what signals a clear show of unity at the top of government, Second Vice President Enock Chihana has publicly affirmed a strong and cordial working relationship with President Arthur Peter Mutharika following a high-level meeting at State House in Lilongwe.

In a rare and deliberate move, Chihana took to his official Facebook page to share details of what he described as a “fruitful meeting” with the President—an unusual step for a leader who typically avoids discussing internal government engagements on social media.

“Am humbled and honoured to be one of the vessels trusted to deliver the President’s development vision and excited about the brighter future ahead for our nation,” Chihana wrote, adding that Mutharika’s “vision, passion and plans for rebuilding Malawi are truly inspiring.”

The message, brief but carefully worded, appears to send a strong political signal: that relations between the two leaders remain solid, coordinated, and focused on governance—despite recent political tensions.

Chihana, who leads Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), is a key partner in the governing alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), headed by Mutharika. The alliance has recently faced pressure, particularly during the heated by-election campaign in Rumphi Central Constituency, where political rhetoric and mudslinging raised questions about internal cohesion.

Against that backdrop, Chihana’s public endorsement of the President carries weight. It not only reinforces confidence within the alliance but also reassures supporters that any perceived cracks in the partnership have not translated into a breakdown of working relations at the highest level.

Political observers note that Chihana’s decision to personally communicate the outcome of the meeting is significant. Known for his measured and often reserved public communication style, his direct engagement suggests a calculated effort to project stability, trust, and alignment with the President’s agenda.

The emphasis on “delivering the President’s development vision” further underlines a shared policy direction, pointing to continuity in government priorities despite the political noise surrounding recent electoral contests.

While the details of the meeting remain undisclosed, the tone and timing of Chihana’s statement leave little doubt about its intent: to publicly reaffirm loyalty, strengthen the perception of unity, and steady the political atmosphere following a turbulent campaign period.

In a political environment often shaped by speculation and factional narratives, the image projected from State House is one of cooperation rather than conflict—two leaders, aligned and focused, signaling that their partnership remains intact and forward-looking.

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