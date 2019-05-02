Bishop Mtumbuka says ‘go ye and cast thy vote’: Dismisses election rigging fears

Catholic Diocese of Karonga chief shepherd, Bishop Martin Mtumbuka, has urged the faithful in the confines of his diocese to go and vote in large numbers, assuring them that no one should feed them with lies that the May 21 tripartite elections are going to be rigged.

Mtumbuka said in his address at St Joseph the Worker cathedral parish, during the commemoration of St Joseph, the foster father of Jesus Christ, that there was nothing to fear about the rigging tantrums.

Said Mtumbuka: “It is stupidity to think one can rig this year’s election. It is nonsense! Just go and vote because your vote is precious.”

According to Mtumbuka, there are measures Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has put in place that will make it utterly impossible for one to think they can rig the polls.

“We were briefed by MEC on how they have prepared for this year’s election. The preparations this year have never happened before in our history. There is, in short, no slightest chance of rigging. No way,” said Mtumbuka.

He added: “It is actually extremely counterproductive for politicians to say the election is going to be rigged. It will do you a lot of harm…because it is like you are telling the voters that there is no need for voting anyway as the election is going to rigged.”

Mtumbuka also advised congregants to be sober and rational when voting.

“Vote for those who are capable. Vote for those who can help.Don’t choose anyone simply because you have a right. Choose people with whom you will not regret in future,”advised Mtumbuka.

Meanwhile, several stakeholders including MEC officials, party representatives and officials from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Thursday gathered at Comesa Hall in Blantyre which is the place for the main tally centre where the electoral body is scheduled to conduct a dry run test for the May 21 Tripartite Elections results management system.

The exercise will be carried out as one way of detecting weaknesses in the system ahead of the polling day.

According to a statement from MEC released early this week , during the exercise polling staff and equipment will be placed in all the constituency tally centres and at the main tally centre in Blantyre.

