Businessman Issa now in frontline politics, helping DPP fight Mia in Lower Shire

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has roped in businessman-cum politician Rashid Issa as its campaign Champion for Nsanje and Chikwawa in the Lower Shire to counter Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia and his wife Abida.

Issa has joined front line politics to fight the Mia’s in a “civil war” as they are related and settling family battles.

Despite the relationship between Issa and Mia, the two have no cordial relationship.

Issa seeks to be the political kingpin in the Lower Shire and is helping DPP out of jealousy of his relations the Mia’s for their political visibility.

He is now rolled out a massive campaign for DPP to counter Mia’s MCP blitz in the Lower Shire.

Mia is regarded as a political heavyweight of the twin Lower Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

Since joining MCP—a political party that ruled Malawi during the one-party State between 1964 and May 1994—Mia has worked hard to ensure that the party gets strong support in Lower Shire Valley.

In his rallies, Mia has stated that Malawians were looking up to MCP as the next government on May 21 2019 polls.

