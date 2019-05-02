Businessman Issa now in frontline politics, helping DPP fight Mia in Lower Shire

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has roped in businessman-cum politician Rashid Issa as its campaign Champion for Nsanje and Chikwawa in the Lower Shire to counter Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia and his wife Abida.
Issa has joined front line politics to fight the Mia’s in a “civil war” as they are related and settling family battles.
Despite the relationship between Issa and Mia, the two have no cordial relationship.
Issa seeks to be the political kingpin in the Lower Shire and is helping DPP out of jealousy of his relations the Mia’s for their political visibility.
He is now rolled out a massive campaign for DPP to counter Mia’s MCP blitz in the Lower Shire.
Mia is regarded as a political heavyweight of the twin Lower Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.
Since joining MCP—a political party that ruled Malawi during the one-party State between 1964 and May 1994—Mia has worked hard to ensure that the party gets strong support in Lower Shire Valley.
In his rallies, Mia has stated that Malawians were looking up to MCP as the next government on May 21 2019 polls.
Some days to election this is million late, useless and waste of resources……………………………………………!
Too late the people have already decided. Issa please keep your money for 2024 campaign period because now it will just be wasted.
You are lying my friend people have not decided. If people have already decided how come your presidential candidate is everyday on the roads of Malawi like Siku vehicles ” Here today there tomorrow” campaigning to people who have already made their minds? what do they want to achieve? On top of that Mia is not a political Lower Shire giant as your article insinuates. He is a political opportunist and has no respect in the area due to loss of integrity. Issa is more revered than MIA. I rest my case