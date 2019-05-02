Chilima courts Karonga with UTM promises of transformation, good governance system 

State vice-president and UTM Party presidential torchbearer, Saulos Chilima, was on Wednesday on a whistle tour marathon in the lakeshore district of Karonga where, chief among many things, assured the electorate of the one million jobs his government will create in the first year in power.

Chilima, who the day before had toured Chitipa district, toured the five constituencies of Karonga North, Noth-West, Central, Nyungwe and Karonga South.

Speaking at Baka Primary School of Karonga North West, Chilima urged the electorate to vote for UTM with him as President.

He said UTM was the only hope for transformative change through employment, infrastructure development and various other businesses.

Chilima said Karonga is one of the blessed districts in Malawi that can help reduce the high unemployment rate the country is experiencing due to lack of visionary leaders, saying Karonga has potential of producing, processing and exporting sausages, beef and other products from the cattle that are reared in the lakeshore district.

“When I say that when I am elected President on May 21 my government will create 1million jobs some people think it is a joke. They do not know that districts like Karonga have full potential to create jobs through cattle farming, rice farming and fishing.

“What is needed is just to empower our farmers with the technical know-how and capacity so that we provide them with machines to process, produce and package finished goods to add value to their products. In so doing they will be able to employ people from within the community; and, thereby narrowing the high levels of unemployment rate,” said Chilima.

Chilima said this year’s election was a matter of life and death, saying the onus is in the people’s hands whether to go back to Egypt and suffer in the hands of Pharaoh or be in the wilderness and die or cross Jordan and go to the promised land to enjoy milk and honey under his leadership.

He reiterated that his government would abolish the quota system to give deserving students opportunities to pursue higher education.

SKC thrilled the voters when switched languages from Chichewa to Swahili dialect to ask them to vote for Felix Katwafu Kayira as the constituency’s MP for development, emphasizing that the K45 billion revolving fund was already there waiting for an okay through the ballot.

Speaking at the same event, the party’s director responsible for strategic planning Norman Nyirenda urged the electorates to say enough is enough on May 21 by voting out what he said is the thieving government.

Nyirenda said Chilima was a God given leader who has come to fix the country’s socio-economic problems the country is going through.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :