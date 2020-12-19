Bishop Mtumbuka tells Chakwera to avoid leadership style that would lead Malawi to be failed state

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the influential Catholic Church has appealed to President Lazarus Chakwera to be decisive in his administration to root out corruption in the country.

Mtumbuka made the appeal on Saturday at Civo Stadium in his homily during a requiem mass for the late Archbishop Tarcizio Ziyaye of Lilongwe Archdiocese.

Ziyaye died of cancer in Namibia at the age of 71. Church authorities disclosed on Saturday.

Mtumbuka said President Chakwera should avoid politics of appeasement and protecting wrong doers.

“The lesson from the life of Archbishop Ziyaye to you Mr. President is to have decisive leadership which does not protect wrong-doers because they come from same region or party with you,” said Mtumbuka.

Mtumbuka, who is Vice President for the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, challenged Chakwera to avoid a leadership style that would lead Malawi to becoming a failed state.

His Grace Mtumbuka described Ziyaye as a true Shepherd who did not mince words.

The requiem mass was presided over by Archbishop Thomas Msusa, the current chairperson of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi.

President Chakwera and his wife, vice president Saulos Chilima, former president Joyce Banda and vice presidents Justin Malewezi and Khumbo Kachali were some of the top officials who attended the mass.

