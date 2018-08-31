Bishop Tambala urges Catholic women to defend their faith

Catholic bishop of Zomba Diocese, Right Reverend George Desmond Tambala has urged the church’s women to be vigilant in their faith.

Bishop Tambala was speaking at Bishop Auneau Girls’ Secondary School in the Diocese when he was officially “opening the 2018 Annual Diocesan Conference for Catholic Women Organisation (CWO).

The bishop said women should explain better when asked about some doctrines and beliefs in the church.

He said there is need for everybody to “remain vigilant and spiritually prepared” all the time until the Lord’s second coming.

The Bishop further advised the women to take part in implementing the five-year Strategic Plan (2017-2022) for the Diocese whose overarching theme is “Building a Self-Reliant Church”.

On politics, Bishop Tambala reiterated that the Catholic Church has never, and will never rally behind any political party or candidate.

He then asked the women to put their Catholic faith first in everything they do, including their participation in politics.

In his remarks, the Chaplain for CWO in Zomba Diocese, Fr. Ignacio Bokosi thanked the Bishop for coming to officially open the Conference saying the Bishop’s coming was a great honour to the women and to him as a Chaplain.

Father Bokosi also thanked parish priests who play a vital role in promoting various activities of Catholic Women Organisation at parish level.

On her part, Vice Chairperson for Catholic Women Organisation in Zomba Diocese Mrs. Magret Chamasowa thanked the Bishop for his presence. She then reported to the Bishop that Catholic Women Organisation in the Diocese are ready to hold the National Conference for CWO which will be held at Machinga Teachers’ Training College in December this year.

Bishop Tambala was consecrated on January 30 2016 by the papal envoy for Malawi and Zambia Archbishop Julio Murat at Zomba Catholic Secondary School ground. He is the fifth bishop to head the diocese.

