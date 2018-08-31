Standard Bank Malawi digital channels facilitating easy tax payments

Standard Bank is committed to using digital banking services to improve efficiency in tax collection and compliance, Chief Executive of Standard Bank William le Roux has said.

Addressing customers in Blantyre, le Roux said Standard Bank is in a partnership with Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) designed to facilitate on-line tax remittances or e-tax using Standard Bank’s Business Online and Enterprise Online platforms.

He said these innovations are in line with the bank’s commitment to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

“We strive to provide tailor made products and solutions to help unlock and promote economic growth, and e-tax is one of them. Ourrecent investment in digital platforms now makes it possible for our customers to transact instantlyfrom anywhere. Digitisation allows us to process volumes of transactions quicker than ever,” he said.

The CEO said Standard Bank’s digital channels provide efficiency and convenient services to tax payers in the comfort of their home or offices.

He said Standard Bank’s digital offerings are designed to break physical and location barriers on a round-the-clock basis, ushering to customers a world-class digital banking experience.

“Standard Bank’s digital offerings have simplified the wayour customers do banking. You can pay bills online, transfer and settle, view your transactions or create an audit trail to better manage your money, and sync your accounts with others and new apps, so I would like to encourage our valued customers to embracetechnology and move forward with us.The digital platforms as a mode of payment grants the user of the service utmost safety,” he added.

A Blantyre-based customer Pokera Kayange hailed the bank’s Business online (BoL) digital platform.

“We always use it to pay taxes to MRA and once the transaction is done it reflects onMRA system immediately,” said Kayange.

As part of promoting E-tax payments, the bank hosted a golf tournament in Nchaloand customer engagement cocktails in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :