TNM supports Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni ceremony

TNM Plc has cemented its position as Malawi’s own home-grown brand and patriotic corporate citizen by contributing K1 million to the Maseko Ngoni Heritage Trust for this year’s cultural gathering of the Maseko Ngoni tribal group, Umhlangano wa Maseko Ceremony.

Presenting the donation, TNM’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Daniel Makata pledged the company’s continued support of cultural groups in line with its Malawian heritage.

“As a Malawian company, Malawi comes first. We are very proud of the deep cultural heritage different cultural groups uphold. We remain committed to support events aimed at celebrating and observing cultural heritage and the Umhlangano wa Maseko offers this opportunity,” said Makata.

Makata said as a Malawian brand, TNM felt obliged to join the Ngoni culture in celebrating the the Umhlangano wa Maseko as culture is a catalyst for socio-economic development of any country as it promotes tourism and unity, among others.

“Cultural heritage is a uniting factor. This is an important event that seeks to promote and preserve Ngoni culture and to us, this is one way of preserving the tradition and aligning itself with Malawian nationals. TNM has previously supported cultural ceremonies including Umuthetho, another Ngoni cultural event for the Zwangendaba,” he said.

Publicist for the event Impi Jones Chikoko Nkhoma hailed TNM for the support.

“We are very happy because of what TNM has done to us as Maseko family, TNM is always there for us and this is not the first time TNM is supporting this gathering because in 2015 the company made a significant contribution towards this event and we are very grateful,” said Chikoko Nkhoma.

Nkhoma said the Umhlangano wa Maseko ceremony provides the Maseko Ngoni’s from Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania a platform to refresh cultural values.

Umhlangano wa Maseko Ceremony will be held on September 1, 2018 at Mkolimbo Village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu.

