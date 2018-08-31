Sir Paul Banda, Ennoh Mwana Wa Igwe to grace Soul Savers concert in Lilongwe

On Sunday, scores of people in the capital Lilongwe will flock to Sheaffer ICA marque where different gospel musicians in the country including Sir Paul Banda, Ennoh mwana Wa Igwe and Miracle Chinga will share the stage.

Organized by Saul Savers praise team, ahead of new album release the event will also feature other musicians like Maxwell Olloto, Eliza Mponya and Walusungu Kishombe among others.

Speaking in an interview Sir Paul Banda said he is more than ready to dish out the best performance saying Lilongwe has always been so welcoming to him.

“I have always loved to perform in Lilongwe, the people are so welcoming and they always give me courage to give the best I can, yeah! I am ready to perform”, he said

Banda added that people should expect to see him performing the song he collaborated with Soul Savers Praise Team titled ‘Ndilibe Pogwira’.

Ennoh Mwana Wa Igwe also assured his fans that he is immersed in massive rehearsals inorder to give out the best during the day.

One of the Organizers Maxwell Olloto said people should expect nothing but an event of its kind.

Olloto said they have touched base in terms of preparations and some early birds will get free Soul Savers T-shirts.

The show will attract an entry fee of K1 500 per head.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :