Blantyre bypass road excites Chinese giant engineering firm: To ease traffic congestion

One of the biggest Chinese construction investment companies the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) has expressed interest to join the government of Malawi in the construction of the Blantyre City bypass roads to ease traffic congestion in the city, especially the Limbe area in the wake of growing population of motor vehicles.

The bypass roads have been planned off the Robert Mugabe Highway from Mthandizi into Limbe and Chigumula via Soche Hill and Manja.

The road connects several locations and passes through several districts in southern Malawi.

President Peter Mutharika launched the project in February 2018 and Phase 0ne has already has already commenced.

CRCC’s Chairman FengChao Meng disclosed his companies’ interest after meeting Malawi leader and his delegation in Beijing.

President Mutharika is in Beijing for the 2018 Forum on China – Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) meeting.

FengChao and his top management told President Mutharika that his company they would like to invest in the project by financing and constructing the road.

‘‘This ambitious project will change the lives of people in Malawi. We would like to be part of the transformation of lives happening in your country’’, FengChao told President Mutharika.

In response, President Mutharika told FengChao and his delegation that his government has embarked on a robust road network up-grade project across the country to open up and connect rural communities so as to ease access to those areas and stimulate business growth.

On the Blantyre bypass road, Mutharika said the project also aims at decongesting the Blantyre CBD and making Chileka Airport easily accessible in readiness of an airport city and other developments.

Mutharika said so far most of the road projects in Malawi are being done with locally mobilised resources adding that investors intending to partner in infrastructure development in Malawi are welcome if they can demonstrate capacity to source their own financing for the projects.

‘‘Phase one of the project from Chigumula to Mpemba has already started. My government is funding it locally. However, the other phases will extend the road from Mpemba, Chileka Airport, Lunzu, Mapanga up to Zomba and Chiradzulo districts…about 187 Kilometres, so there is along-way to go, let’s hear what proposals you have’’, said Mutharika.

In his welcoming remarks President Mutharika told the Chinese delegation that Malawi has enormous investment potential.

‘‘The potential for investment in Malawi is enormous, some chose to see poverty but many with positive mind-sets see economic opportunity. Demonstrate your capacity to finance your projects and Malawi government is ready for business,” said Mutharika.

Feng Chao Meng assured President Mutharika that their company is one of China’s biggest construction companies saying they have being involved in almost 60 percent of China’s biggest construction projects ranging from railway lines, dams, Free-ways, and high raise bridges.

Railway Construction Corporation is listed on Chinese Stock Exchange with declared revenue of 629 Billion Chinese Yean as at 2016.

