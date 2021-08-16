Biz Malawi launches K1 million Fantasy League clash: Phyzix endorses the ‘deal’

With the on-going rampaging Covid-19 global pandemic many people in the world are stressed to the bone and constantly fighting to stay sane and mentally health as the impact of the killer virus is far-reaching and depressing.

It is against this background that Malawi’s biggest online business directory and leading digital marketing agency has launched a K1 million BizMalawi Fantasy Football League contest (BMFFL).

The clash, which is aimed at curbing the wide-spreading stress levels through gaming, will see one lucky Malawian walk away with a whooping-cool MK1 million at the end of the new English Premier League soccer season.

Fantasy Football is an online game in which players collect points based on how real-life professional footballers perform each week.

Fans choose a virtual team of 18 players from different clubs every week based on their preferences and depending on how each of the players they choose perform each week, they score points.

The team with the highest number of points at the end of the season will win.

Points are accumulated weekly, and managers can change players and play different chips as and when they see fit. It is played by hundreds of millions of people globally each year.

BizMalawi founder Tarang Makhecha said that as a leading online platform, they saw it fit to bring some excitement among Malawians who usually play Fantasy Football online for free.

He said “This challenge is meant to give Malawians who love gaming a chance to game without losing anything because joining the BizMalawi Fantasy League is free and anyone is free to participate without paying anything.

“The team with the most points when the league ends wins K1 million and we have put in place a robust verification process that will ensure we award the right winner.”

Makhecha said the fun will also help people have something to do other than doing other stuff that can harm them or others.

“This will keep people busy but also at the end someone will become a millionaire,” he said.

Malawi’s biggest renowned hip-hop artist, the multi-award winning songwriter, rapper and producer Phyzix, whose real name is Noel Chikoleka endorsed the BizMalawi Fantasy Football League as the real deal describing it the ‘best of the best.’

Phyzix, who is a banker and marketer said: “Fantasy league is fun to play and help people take stress off and now that BizMalawi has injected funds into it is a bonus and a motivation balm for more people to play.

“This is like getting paid for sleeping at house in your bed. This is the best of the best kind of thing to happen. We are living in stressful times and this initiative will help people stay healthy and sane. This will help boost people’s mental agility.”

The ‘Follow the leader’ and ‘Makofi’ hit maker, the Cholapitsa creator, therefore encouraged many people in the country to join the fun and help themselves to keep their mental health in good stability and active.

The 2020 best hip-hop artist of year and best hit maker of the year, Phyzix, said engaging the brain and occupying the mind with activities reduce mental health problem explaining that an idol mind is the devil’s workshop while an idol brain is a Stadium of mental ailments to play league games.

“Let us keep our brains, minds and bodies busy so they can have no time for nonsense,” said Phyzix.

One of the entrants into the clash Phanganizo Madise whose team is going by the name Maravi United said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Fantasy League managers because we always play this game for fun to pass time with no incentive.

The prize money from BizMalawi will make this more fun and exciting and I am ready to do my best.”

Over half-a- million participants have already joined the BizMalawi Fantasy League and more people are expected to join in.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!