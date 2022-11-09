BizMalawi retains IMM Madolo Marketing Excellency Award

Malawi’s leading marketing and advertising firm, BizMalawi, has for the second year in a row been crowned advertising agency of the year 2022 at the Madolo Marketing Excellency Awards.

The awards were hosted by the Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) on October 29 at a gala held at Sunbird Livingstonia in Salima.

The award replicates last year’s achievement when the firm also won the award.

Biz Malawi also triumphed in other categories, having scooped more awards in commercial of the year 2022 – social media category and Local Marketing Campaign of the years 2022 – Product category.

BizMalawi founder Tarang Makhecha said the awards affirm the excellent work that they have been doing in satisfying their clients’ marketing expectations.

“We are delighted to retain the agency of the year award and also to be awarded scooped Commercial of the year 2022-social media and Local Marketing Campaign of the years 2022- Product award. We will strive to work harder to make sure that we offer the best advertising solutions to all our clients and prospective clients,” he said.

BizMalawi is the firm that rebranded the new look Kuche-Kuche alcoholic beverage last year.

