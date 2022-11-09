ACB commences investigation on K30bn AIP

November 10, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) say they have started investigations into the K30 billion  Agricultural Input Program (AIP) fertilizer funds.
ACB Director Martha Chizuma told a joint Parliamentary Committee enquiring into the matter on Wednesday that her office has set up two teams to investigate the matter.

Sandram Maweru
According to Chizuma, the Bureau will investigate the K30 billion AIP funds.
Chizuma said the Bureau hopes to conclude investigations into the matter by January next year.
Earlier, Chizuma told the Committee that ACB did not vet the Barkaat Food Company fertilizer contract as it was never submitted to her office.
Barkaat Food Company, a UK based company duped Malawi K750 million according to a statement released by the former Principal Secretary for Ministry of Agriculture Sandram Maweru.

