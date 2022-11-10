Castel hands over another forklift to Lilongwe distributor

Castel Brewery Malawi Limited has presented a second forklift to one of its distributors in Lilongwe who emerged winner in an in-house competition for and among Castel distributors.

Castel Brewery Malawi Regional Sales Manager for the Centre Nkhwachi Peter Mhango said through the competition Castel will give out 5 Forklifts.

Mhango said Castel intends to empower the distributors by helping them to mechanize their operations, noting that a distributor would be more efficient with a forklift than when operating manually apart from creating skilled job opportunities within the community.

“In this Competition we are using three Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) , that is the Distributor must have a warehouse in condition that can take a Forklift, Volumes and Truck Turnaround Time, ” said Mhango.

Castel gave the first forklift to Narani Enterprises based in Area 25 in Lilongwe who were the winners for the month of August while on Friday the forklift went to Kachimbondo Enterprises which is based at Kaphiri also in Lilongwe and is the winner for the month of September.

One of the directors for Kachimbondo Enterprises, Dominic Gondwe thanked Castel for the forklift.

“This Forklift is timely, and it will improve our efficiency and allow us to deal with issues of loading and unloading much faster than before, we will surely be able to handle stock in a professional way, we really appreciate this support,” said Gondwe.

Mhango said Castel will hand over three more forklifts to its distributors by the end of December this year.

