Phyzix takes hip-hop to aMapiano: Releasing new hit ‘Blesser Friday

“This song is trying to reinvent the wheel people have experimented with the aMapiano and I have given it a new dimension. But, I must emphasise that this is new path is just a one off stint of creativity.”

Phyzix said, to many people, the term is associated with such old rich men who have such bad intentions but in reality the term blesser simply means one who blesses somebody with money regardless the age of the person.

Said Phyzix: “So being a creative person, I like to provoke thinking and reactions of people through songs like this. At the end of the day it’s just for entertainment purposes and to spark a conversation around the issue. It actually brings the issue to light in a more relaxed approach than being preachy and condemning.”

The Noninoni composer said It’s the song is actually about encouraging people to spoil their loved ones.

“I personally advocate that parents should be the first Blessers. If they can afford, they should try their best to introduce all the nice things this world has to offer to their kids from a young age.

“They should show their kids the lake, hotels, smart phones, good food, an aeroplane, travel, clothes, perfumes or any other things life has to offer. So that these young girls should not be taken up by these things easily because they will have been introduced to them already and it’s nothing new,” said Phyzix, adding:

“If the parents can’t afford, it’s also pertinent to have conversations about these things. Children should know about these things and that people will come to them to attract them using these things.”

The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Pon G at Weapons on Peace Records in Chilobwe, Blantyre.

“This is a standalone single for the festive season as I did not release an album this year. But this is my first official fully amapiano song. Am always ready for a challenge and ready to participate in new and different sounds. But I always maintain my signature voice, styles, approach and sound.”

Phyzix explained that he believes it is important for an artist to be dynamic and warm enough to adapt to the ever changing music horizon.

“Hip Hop is my genre. That will always be my path. You will see that even my delivery on this Amapiano song is still Hip Hop. I will always carry the Hip Hop elements with me wherever I go.

“Amapiano is a booming genre that has become popular globally. It would be a mistake for an artist like me who intends to move from my current international status to global status by ignoring Amapiano- that’s the reason why I chose to fuse hip hop with this genre,” said Phyzix who is also a banker and marketer.

In a separate interview, Pon G said he enjoys working with Phyzix having collaborated in a hit song Wife Material in 2021 adding that the two agreed to give the people another banger in 2022.

Said Pon G. “This is the song. We love working together so far and it’s a beautiful working relationship. I hope people will love this one and give us the same great support they did with Wife Material.”