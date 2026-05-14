“Lin Yinhua visited private apartment without handcuffs while in Maula Prison”

The High Court in Lilongwe on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, fully commenced the corruption trial involving wildlife crime convict Lin Yinhua, with the State parading two witnesses against him.

The Chinese national is answering five charges, including allegedly attempting to bribe prison and judicial officers while serving his sentence.

One of the witnesses, Madalitso Chifomboti, told the court that in 2023, Lin was allegedly escorted by prison warders to a private house in Area 9, Lilongwe, without wearing prison attire or handcuffs, contrary to prison regulations.

Another witness, Gift Shella, also testified that in 2022, Lin would allegedly leave Maula Prison to conduct business related to his maize field.

“My Lord, Lin could be escorted to Kanengo to buy maize seeds for his field without prison uniform or handcuffs before returning to his prison cell,” testified Shella.

State prosecutor from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Peter Sambani, told the court that the State has between 15 and 19 witnesses lined up to testify against Lin Yinhua.

Sambani said the State is fully prepared and is only finalising paperwork as requested by the court before the next hearing date is set.

He added that during the next session, the State expects to parade at least four witnesses per day in an effort to conclude its case quickly.

Justice Redson Kapindu later adjourned the matter to a date to be communicated to both parties.

Yinhua was arrested shortly after receiving a Presidential pardon and was subsequently denied bail.

The wildlife crime convict is alleged to have bribed prison officers to allow him privileges and freedom outside prison while serving his sentence.

He is also suspected of attempting to offer a K30 million bribe to the judge presiding over his wildlife crime case through a prison officer in exchange for a lenient sentence.

Lin, who had been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for wildlife crimes, served only four years before securing a Presidential pardon in 2025.

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