ACB summons Atupele Muluzi

Officials from the graft busting, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have summoned for questioning, former Minister of Lands, Atupele Muluzi, over a role he played in the allocation of two plots at Bwaila in Lilongwe.

In the matter, case number CR/LL/38/2022 Director of the Bureau, Martha Chizuma has informed Muluzi, he will on Thursday, be questioned on how plots, Bwaila 13/127 and 13/128 were allocated.

In a brief Facebook post, Muluzi says he will avail himself at the Bureau headquarters to assist the graft-busting body with it’s processes and investigation.

It is alleged that one plot was allocated to a lady but was withdrawn dubiously and allocated to an Asian businessman.

