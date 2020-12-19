Bizywaxy artwork and Kuimba Mwamphavu blend 7 musicians in a collabo 

Bizywaxy Artworks and Kuimba Mwamphavu have embraced the team work spirit in their newly released song project titled ‘Kale Kale’ where seven musicians have been featured as a way of bringing in a different touch.

Currently enjoying airplay in various local radio stations, the song brings together Blaze, Anne Matumbi, Binge, Nepman, Lulu, Mwanache and Recall, each adding value to it.

‘Kale Kale’ is the song that mainly talks about life in general saying sometime life may not be as rosy as what others would imagine but it stresses that giving up is not an option and further urged people to keep pushing until they face the other side of life.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Bizywaxy Artworks Director Manson Msukwa said they decided to bring together various artists in a collabo in order to bring out something different and unique.

Msukwa said they are optimistic that sometime collaborations bring oneness among various musicians and it cement the bond in the music industry.

“It is believed that making collaboration with another artist can be an awesome boost of exposure amongst Musicians. Strength is in numbers, as they say, and bringing someone new into your creative circle is a great way to expand your fan base considering that people have different likes.

“It’s rare to see different artists with different types of genres coming together like this.However, it is so motivating and something we need to embrace if we are to make the difference in the industry,” he said

Concurring with Msukwa, Kuimba Mwamphavu Director Recall Njikho said they believe in teamwork.

“We are here to build the link among artists. We believe that team work never fails together we stand, divided we fail he,” he said

He further added that, the song comes as a continuation of their musical Projets. In 2017 they did Hi-ho-ha Riddim and in 2018 they did feldefia Riddim which also received positive feedback.

Further, Njikho said the song can be accessed on www.malawimusic.com, www.mikozinet.com and on www.soundcloud.com .

The song was recorded by Recall and Gilbert the drummer in Lilongwe.

