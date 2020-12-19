Kasungu gets K34 million PPEs from Korea

Kasungu district hospital on Friday received Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) worth K34 million donation from Korean government through its Korea International Cooperation Agency.

The development has come at a time when the country has just started experiencing a spike of Covid-19 cases.

Kasungu last registered a COVID-19 case in August 2020, but as cases rise, there is a worry there can be a surge of new cases as well in the district.

Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS), Emmanuel Golombe said with the situation at hand, the donation is very timely.

“We are still observing preventive measures as such the donation has come in time.

“Same measures that are put in place to fight COVID-19 also work for some waterborne diseases like Cholera, so we will use the donation properly,” said Golombe.

Among the items donated, there is Chlorine, different kinds of gloves, face masks and shields, infrared thermometers, sprayer disinfectants, protective aprons and gowns, and biohazards bags.

Speaking during the function, Kasungu District Commissioner, James Kanyangalazi said his office will make sure that the equipments are used accordingly.

“The Koreans have proved to be friends in needs to the people of Kasungu and Malawi as whole. We don’t take this donation for granted. And I therefore want to assure you that the equipments will not be abused,” he said.

Korea International Cooperation Agency representative urged the residents to continue putting on masks and follow other covid-19 prevention measures saying the pandemic is not dead.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares