Black Missionaries to perform at Mulanje Porters’ race

TNM Plc, the headline sponsor of the 22nd anniversary of the Mulanje Porters Race is pleased to announce Malawi’s leading reggae band the Black Missionaries as the entertainment partner of the race.

“Ma Blacks” as they are popularly known will complete the entertainment line-up with an open-air free music show dubbed “Island in the Sky” Festival.

Announcing the line-up of entertainment for this year’s race, Main sponsor, TNM Plc Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Daniel Makata said the company was proud to invite the Black Missionaries and Anthony Makondetsa to spice up the event.

“As a telecoms and communications partner TNM is also patriotic promoter of the country’s arts, culture and tourism. Apart from developing the sport, Mulanje Porters race is also promoting tourism and conservation of environment to make the country a preferred tourist destination and music is part of culture that also promotes tourism,” Makata said

Makata said during the event, TNM marketing activation teams will be on sight to provide instant services such as sim-card registrations, sales and mobile money transactions through the Mpamba service among others.

“Patrons and other stakeholders to the event should look forward to an exciting event. The crystal-clear TNM 4G/LTE network will be available at the event to provide all primary connectivity services be it voice calls, SMS, internet data and mobile money transactions while enjoying the sport and local music,” he said.

On his part, Black Missionaries lead vocalist Anjiru Fumulani said the reggae giants are looking forward to an exciting show in Mulanje.

“We are always excited when company’s such as TNM invite us to perform to new communities like Likhubula. We are prepared and I should take this opportunity to urge Malawians to register to take part in the race and enjoy local music after,” said Anjiru whose act is just fresh from the launch of its Kuyimba 11 album.

Mulanje Porters Race is an extreme outdoor sport that takes runners to the summit of Mulanje Mountain, one of Southern Africa’s highest mountains at about 3000 metres above sea level.

The race has previously produced athletes that have put the country on the map.

Mount Mulanje Porters Race is held annually and is patronized by both locals and internationals athletes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :