Mtimaukanena set for bout with Kenyani boxer on July 29

After missing in the boxing ring for two years Malawi’s Welterweight female boxer Agnes Mtimaukanena-Mwando is now set to bounce back into the ring with fire works as she is expected to face Kenyan boxer Joyce Owino in a non-title bout organised by Alufandika Boxing Promotions on July 29 2018 at Robin’s Park in Blantyre.

The former World Boxing Forum (WBF) champion has been on break from 2016 and her last fight was for a World Boxing Council (WBC) bout which she lost to Lauretta Mzee of Zambia.

Mtimaukanena became the best Malawian Queen of the ring after winning several fights both on international and local scene.

Speaking on her return into the ring Mtimaukanena said she is very much excited to be back and that she is geared to continue registering a winning records starting from the coming bout which will be a six-round non-title fight.

She said currently preparations are going on well and she is very much confident of winning the bout come rain or sunshine.

“I’ve been doing intensive training for along time as such am assuring all Malawians to expect a good fight and a win from me. I am targeting to knock out my opponent in the third round and this will happen,”

said Mtimaukanena.

