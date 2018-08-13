Blantyre City Council tells business community to adhere to their license terms and conditions

Blantyre City Council (BCC) has warned the business fraternity in the city that they will be taken to task if they do not use current and well displayed licenses.

Speaking in an interview, BCC spokesperson, Anthony Kasunda said the council is conducting inspections of business premises to check if business licenses are valid and displayed clearly as advised.

“We conduct sensitizations on the importance of having valid business licenses and following the conditions provided; once the licenses have been issued, follow-upsurprise checks are conducted and currently, these inspections are going on well despite some few challenges,” he said.

He further said the city council expects each and every business license to be current and displayed clearly, adding that businesses which are not adhering to these requirements will be closed.

Kasunda added that people should always remember to renew their licenses to avoid inconveniences considering that through their inspections on various business premises, it has shown that there are several businesses which have been taken to task for failure to meet the terms and conditions of a business license.

The spokesperson then said the city council conducts the inspections throughout the year and that a good percentage of business operators in the city respond positively.

