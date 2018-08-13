Retired Malawi nurse turns 100 years old, speaks on her secret to live health life

A retired nurse Dorothy Mnyanyala Mhango who worked for Livingstonia Mission Hospital has turned 100 years old.

Mhango said that her secret to live a health life is trust, believing in God and perseverance.

She said that her first job was in late 30’s at Khondowe the synod’s mission hospital in Rumphi district.

“My first job was very hard because during that time it was rare to find an educated woman, so segregation was the main problem and to work amongst men as a woman it was difficult,” Mhango said.

She expalined that one to be a nurse must first know that it’s a calling not as the way to earn money.

“Nursing is job which need someone loyalty and commitment as it involves saving lives of people. My whole life I dedicated to saving lives of people that was always in my heart,” Mhango said.

She advised those who are working as nurses and those who want to join the professional to work hard and make sure that they put patients as their first priority.

Mhango said that she enjoys reading the bible and singing songs from the hymn.

“These days as you see am old I like reading the bible and singing songs from the hymn with my grand children,” the retired nurse pointed out.

She worked in Zambia at several mission hospitals before retiring as nurse.

Mhango hails from Zgatepeta village in Tradition Authority (TA) Mwahenga in Rumphi.

She was born on August 4, 1918 in the village called Usowoya up the hills of Phwezi.

She married to William Mnyanyala Mhango who was a Magistrate (Late) and who was Senior Group Village Mhulu in Rumphi district.

Mhango has 25 children, 31 grand children and four great grand children.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :